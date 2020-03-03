3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in 3M by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108,982 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after acquiring an additional 260,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of MMM traded up $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,020,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,582. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

