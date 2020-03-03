42,710 Shares in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 897,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,292,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after buying an additional 109,813 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Jakob Dupont sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $31,525.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,525.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOSS. Bank of America began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.54. 501,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,056. Gossamer Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

