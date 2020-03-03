43,120 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after buying an additional 729,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after purchasing an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Nucor by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,192,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $39.93 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

