5,079 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $10.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,964,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,316,715. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.16.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

