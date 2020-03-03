6,128 Shares in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $577.79 million, a PE ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.51. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.