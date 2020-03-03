$66.87 Million in Sales Expected for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) will post $66.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vishay Precision Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.00 million. Vishay Precision Group reported sales of $76.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will report full-year sales of $282.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.15 million to $285.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $299.58 million, with estimates ranging from $299.16 million to $300.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $117,283.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.44. 283,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,812. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

