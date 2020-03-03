66,717 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,927,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,290,000 after purchasing an additional 319,842 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,203,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,923,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. 2,964,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,404. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

