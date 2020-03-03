Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the apparel retailer on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Abercrombie & Fitch has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.71. 2,829,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,302. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $823.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANF. Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

