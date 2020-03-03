Acerus Pharmaceuticals (ASP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th.

ASP stock remained flat at $C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 95,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.