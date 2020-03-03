Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its holdings in Alphabet by 107.8% during the third quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 5,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock traded up $47.07 on Monday, reaching $1,386.32. 2,766,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,099. The stock has a market cap of $952.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,465.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,315.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

