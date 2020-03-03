American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Declares $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

American National Insurance stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.79. The stock had a trading volume of 17,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,194. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.73. American National Insurance has a 52 week low of $96.50 and a 52 week high of $149.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

