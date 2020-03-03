American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of AMWD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 183,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,400. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 431,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 286,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

