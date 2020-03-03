Analysts Expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Viewray posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viewray.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Viewray by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period.

VRAY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. 1,577,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Viewray has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

