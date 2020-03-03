Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.22 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will report sales of $609.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $584.31 million and the highest is $625.00 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $432.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WGO traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.70. 615,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

