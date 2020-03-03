Analysts Set ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) PT at $6.00

Shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

ANIOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

ANIOY stock remained flat at $$4.71 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

