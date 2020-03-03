Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Price Target at GBX 2,883.57

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,853.57 ($37.54).

ABF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,020 ($39.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:ABF traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,262 ($29.76). The company had a trading volume of 1,777,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,619.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,443.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 2,078.81 ($27.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,730 ($35.91).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,271 ($29.87) per share, with a total value of £45,420 ($59,747.43).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

