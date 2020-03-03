Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $44.48

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,070. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $342.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

