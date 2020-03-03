Analysts Set Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) PT at $99.00

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Trex from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $7.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.58. 754,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.71. Trex has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $109.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.