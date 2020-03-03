Analysts Set Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) PT at $105.35

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.35.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $105.17.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Featured Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.