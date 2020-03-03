Analysts Set Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) PT at $105.35

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,557. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

