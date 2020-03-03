AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 3,887.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 128.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 58.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. 375,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,150. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

