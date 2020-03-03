Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $9.64 on Tuesday, hitting $289.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,601,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,405,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.10 and a 200 day moving average of $263.43. The company has a market cap of $1,290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

