Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its holdings in Apple by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.17. 79,601,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,405,988. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,290.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.80.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

