Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Decreased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL traded down $9.64 on Tuesday, hitting $289.17. 79,601,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,405,988. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.50 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.80.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

