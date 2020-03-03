Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 181.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Athersys were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $182,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Athersys by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,101 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Athersys by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Athersys by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at $4,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Athersys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ATHX remained flat at $$1.22 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

In other Athersys news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,636 shares in the company, valued at $584,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.