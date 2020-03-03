Austin Engineering Ltd. (ANG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00 on March 31st

Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.002 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

ASX:ANG traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.18 ($0.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,263. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.20. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Austin Engineering has a 1 year low of A$0.16 ($0.11) and a 1 year high of A$0.24 ($0.17).

Get Austin Engineering alerts:

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, service modules, tyre handlers, and ancillary attachments.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.