Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,117,899,000 after buying an additional 368,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $8.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $148.15 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

