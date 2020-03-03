Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.86 EPS

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($6.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.52) EPS.

Beigene stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.85. The company had a trading volume of 328,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,627. Beigene has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,786 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.30 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

