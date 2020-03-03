BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 4,575.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 158,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 23.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of BGCP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. 1,852,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.39.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.80%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

