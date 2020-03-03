BidaskClub Downgrades Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCOR. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of BCOR stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 306,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $850.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. Blucora has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blucora by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,103,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,722,000 after purchasing an additional 192,034 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blucora by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Blucora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Blucora by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

