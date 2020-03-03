BidaskClub Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.50.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. 407,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.93. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The company has a quick ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.70.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,592,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,115,000 after acquiring an additional 475,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 22,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 731,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 498,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

