Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Blackhawk Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of BHWB stock remained flat at $$29.50 on Tuesday. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.04.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

