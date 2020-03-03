Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Blackhawk Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of BHWB stock remained flat at $$29.50 on Tuesday. Blackhawk Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.04.
About Blackhawk Bancorp
