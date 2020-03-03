BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 760.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $24.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.