Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 1,025,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.75 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

