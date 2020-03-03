BOScoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $54,265.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00054292 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000209 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,244,165,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,268,751 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

