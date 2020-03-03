Brokerages Set Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Target Price at $137.00

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

AYI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AYI traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.12. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $96.18 and a twelve month high of $147.44. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,559,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after buying an additional 269,236 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 144,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

