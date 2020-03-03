Brokerages Set Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Target Price at $17.25

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,299.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 1,695.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 42,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 1,206,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.