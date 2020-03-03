Brokerages Set Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $353.03

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

BA traded down $8.65 on Friday, reaching $280.62. 7,478,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,582,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.38. Boeing has a 52-week low of $269.60 and a 52-week high of $444.50. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.85, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

