Brokerages Set Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Target Price at $18.40

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research firms have commented on DSSI. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 433,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSSI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

