Brokerages Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) PT at $31.09

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.09.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.
In other news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Insiders purchased 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $74,556 over the last three months.
NBLX stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 843,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $608.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.
Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.6878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.55%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
