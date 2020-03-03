Brokerages Set Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) PT at $31.09

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Insiders purchased 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $74,556 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 868.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,115,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 788,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,063,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 250,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 42,419 shares during the period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBLX stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 843,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $608.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.6878 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.55%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.44%.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

