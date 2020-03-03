Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 646.75

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.40 ($8.31).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th.
Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 24.40 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 538.20 ($7.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 670.88. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.57.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.
