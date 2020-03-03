Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Target Price at GBX 646.75

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 631.40 ($8.31).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STAN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock traded down GBX 24.40 ($0.32) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 538.20 ($7.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,144,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 670.88. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a one year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

