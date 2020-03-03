Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,981.92 ($26.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on BRBY. Main First Bank cut Burberry Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Burberry Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,258 ($29.70) to GBX 1,415 ($18.61) in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, for a total transaction of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

LON BRBY traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,661 ($21.85). The company had a trading volume of 3,730,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,041.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,090.81. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.