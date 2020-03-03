Burnham Holdings Inc (BURCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.
Burnham stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The company has a market cap of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Burnham has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $15.49.
About Burnham
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.