C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. 614,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.85.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

