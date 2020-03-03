Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 71,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Campbell Soup by 81.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth about $2,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,573,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,643. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.