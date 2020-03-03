Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,037 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 24,738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,828 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 40.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 708,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35.

Canadian Solar declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the solar energy provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.