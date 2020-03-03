CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price target on CareDx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.42. 1,425,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,794. CareDx has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $46,708.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,516 shares of company stock valued at $736,422. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $11,582,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,839,000 after buying an additional 514,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 374,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 355,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

