CareTech Holdings plc (CTH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.95 on May 6th

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CareTech stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 464 ($6.10). The company had a trading volume of 346,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 474.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 408.13. CareTech has a 1-year low of GBX 322 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 502 ($6.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $518.63 million and a PE ratio of 25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of CareTech in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTech in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on the stock.

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

