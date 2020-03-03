Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 8,991,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $656.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.