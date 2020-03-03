Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock valued at $28,521,767. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,833,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525,685. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

