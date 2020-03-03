Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,046,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $175.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.